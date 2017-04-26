版本:
2017年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Kimco Realty reports Q1 sales $113.2 million

April 26 Kimco Realty Corp:

* Reaffirms its full year 2017 financial and operational outlook

* Kimco realty announces first quarter 2017 operating results

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $113.2 million

* Q1 FFO per share $0.37

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $290.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
