BRIEF-Kimco Realty reports Q1 sales $113.2 million

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 Kimco Realty Corp:
* Reaffirms its full year 2017 financial and operational outlook
* Kimco realty announces first quarter 2017 operating results
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $113.2 million
* Q1 FFO per share $0.37
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $290.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement