BRIEF-Kinaxis reports fourth quarter results

BRIEF-Bunge increase in regular quarterly common share cash dividend
* Bunge Ltd says quarterly cash dividend of $1.21875per share on its 4.875% cumulative convertible perpetual preference shares
Feb 28 Kinaxis Inc
* Kinaxis Inc. reports fourth quarter 2016 and full year 2016 results
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Kinaxis qtrly revenue totaled $30.3 million, up 25 pct
* Kinaxis qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.14
* Qtrly subscription revenue was $22.7 million, up 34 pct
* Kinaxis sees annual total revenue to be in range of $140 million to $144 million
* Sees 2017 annual subscription revenue to grow 25 pct to 27 pct
* Sees 2017 annual adjusted ebitda as a percentage of total revenue to be between 24 pct and 26 pct of total revenue
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $30.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $142.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bunge Ltd says quarterly cash dividend of $1.21875per share on its 4.875% cumulative convertible perpetual preference shares
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking watchdog to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business, which the regulator said enhanced the bank's profits at customers' expense.
SAO PAULO, May 24 Shares in Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, gained on Wednesday, bolstered by reports from Reuters and elsewhere it was among assets that scandal-hit parent company J&F Investimentos SA had considered selling.