BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Canada units enter into credit agreement​

Kinder Morgan Inc:
* Kinder Morgan- on June 16, two subsidiaries of Kinder
Morgan Canada Limited, Kinder Morgan Cochin ULC, Trans Mountain
Pipeline ULC entered into credit agreement
* Kinder Morgan - agreement establishing CAD $4.0 billion
revolving construction credit facility for purposes of funding
Trans Mountain expansion project
* Kinder Morgan Inc - agreement also establishing a CAD
$500 million revolving working capital facility, which is
available for general corporate purposes
* Kinder Morgan Inc - credit agreement establishing CAD
$1.0 billion revolving contingent credit facility
* Kinder Morgan Inc - co has entered into an equity
nomination and support agreement in connection with credit
agreement
* Kinder Morgan Inc - credit facilities under credit
agreement will mature on June 16, 2022
* Kinder Morgan-co to contribute, at time of each drawdown
on construction credit facility/contingent credit facility,
equity to unit; Cochin - SEC filing
* Kinder Morgan Inc - co commits to contribute equity to
Cochin in an amount sufficient to cause outstanding indebtedness
under credit facilities
* Kinder Morgan - co to contribute funded debt for Trans
Mountain expansion project not to exceed 60% of total project
costs as projected over 6 month period
