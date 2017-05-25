BRIEF-Kinder Morgan makes final investment decision on Trans Mountain expansion project

May 25 Kinder Morgan Inc
* Makes final investment decision on Trans Mountain
expansion project
* kinder Morgan Canada Limited prices c$1.75 billion
initial public offering
* Kinder morgan canada pricing IPO of 102.9 million shares
of common stock at a price to public of c$17.00 per share
* remains on track to announce revised dividend guidance
for 2018 in latter part of this year
* construction on Trans Mountain expansion project is
expected to begin in September 2017 with completion expected in
December 2019
* While political climate was not ideal, process proceeded
at this time because project financing contingency period,
concludes at end of May
