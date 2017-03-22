版本:
BRIEF-Kinder Morgan says open season for Trans Mountain expansion concludes

March 22 Kinder Morgan Inc:

* Open season for Trans Mountain expansion concludes

* Collectively firm shippers have made 15- & 20-year commitments of 707,500 barrels per day or about 80 percent capacity on the expanded pipeline

* Other 20 percent of capacity on expanded pipeline reserved for spot volumes as required by National Energy Board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
