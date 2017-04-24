版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:04 BJT

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan's Canadian unit files for IPO of restricted voting shares

April 24 Kinder Morgan Inc:

* Kinder Morgan says its unit Kinder Morgan Canada has filed a preliminary prospectus in connection with proposed IPO of its restricted voting shares

* Says if completed, offering will constitute a sale of a portion of Kinder Morgan's interest in Canadian business of KMI Source text - bit.ly/2pbizn5 Further company coverage:
