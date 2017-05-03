版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-Kindred Biosciences announces Q1 loss per share $0.30

May 3 Kindred Biosciences Inc

* Kindred Biosciences announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.30

* Kindred Biosciences Inc says for 2017 calendar year, company reiterates its previous guidance for operating expenses to be in range of $30 million to $32 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐