BRIEF-Kindred Biosciences Q4 loss per share $0.29

March 1 Kindred Biosciences Inc

* Kindred biosciences announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.29

Q4 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
