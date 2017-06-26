BRIEF-Kindred Biosciences reports acquisition of Kansas manufacturing plant

June 26 Kindred Biosciences Inc:

* Kindred Biosciences announces acquisition of Kansas manufacturing plant and execution of commercial manufacturing agreement for Zimeta

* Kindred Biosciences Inc - total purchase price was $3.75 million

* Kindred Biosciences Inc says ‍also announced execution of a commercial manufacturing agreement with Corden Pharma S.P.A for manufacture of Zimeta​

* Kindred Biosciences - agreement with Corden Pharma is for initial 3-year term, permits for automatic renewal period of 2-years upon conclusion of initial term

* Says ‍company also announced completion of its ATM financing​