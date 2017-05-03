BRIEF-Kindred healthcare reports first quarter 2017 results

BRIEF-Jewett-Cameron Trading Co authorizes share repurchase plan
* Jewett-Cameron trading company ltd. Authorizes share repurchase plan
May 3 Kindred Healthcare Inc:
* Kindred Healthcare reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 GAAP core earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $1.77 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.78 billion
* Sees Q2 2017 core earnings per share about $0.10 to $0.20 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms 2017 guidance for annual revenues of $7.2 billion, with a range of $7.1 billion to $7.3 billion
* Says for 2018, reaffirms annual revenues of approximately $6.3 billion, core diluted EPS from continuing operations of approximately $0.80
* Reaffirms 2017 guidance for core EBITDAR of $930 million, with a range of $910 million to $950 million
* Says for 2018 reaffirms core EBITDAR of approximately $840 million
* Says outlook estimates assume that Kindred completes its skilled nursing facilities exit prior to start of 2018
* Reaffirms 2017 guidance for core diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.55, with a range of $0.40 to $0.70 per share
* For Q2 of 2017, Kindred expects core EBITDAR of approximately $225 million to $240 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $7.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2018 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)
* Universal corp says "as we move into fiscal year 2018, we are forecasting that global flue-cured tobacco production outside of china will increase by about 9%" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intuit reports third-quarter revenue up 10 percent; quickbooks online subscribers increase 59 percent