BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare's CEO 2016 total compensation was about $7 mln

April 4 Kindred Healthcare Inc

* CEO Benjamin Breier's 2016 total compensation was about $7 million versus $5.4 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
