BRIEF-Kingold Jewelry Q1 loss per share $0.32

May 10 Kingold Jewelry Inc:

* Kingold Jewelry reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.32

* Q1 sales rose 4 percent to $292.3 million

* Kingold Jewelry Inc- for three months ended march 31, 2017, company sold a total of 16 metric tons of gold

* Kingold Jewelry Inc- reiterates its expectation that gold processed will be between 70 metric tons and 80 metric tons during 2017