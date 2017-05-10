BRIEF-Kingold Jewelry Q1 loss per share $0.32

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Kingold Jewelry Inc:
* Kingold Jewelry reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.32
* Q1 sales rose 4 percent to $292.3 million
* Kingold Jewelry Inc- for three months ended march 31, 2017, company sold a total of 16 metric tons of gold
* Kingold Jewelry Inc- reiterates its expectation that gold processed will be between 70 metric tons and 80 metric tons during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)