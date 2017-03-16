BRIEF-Kingstone Companies q4 EPS $0.26

March 16 Kingstone Companies Inc

* Kingstone announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.26

* Qtrly book value per share increased to $7.15, up 15.7% over q4 2015

* Kingstone Companies Inc - qtrly net written premiums increased 13.6% to $17.1 million during three month period ended December 31, 2016 from $15.0 million

