BRIEF-Kinross announces sale of Cerro Casale interest

March 28 Kinross Gold Corp

* Kinross announces sale of Cerro Casale interest

* Kinross Gold Corp - deal consideration includes $260 million in cash, payable at closing

* Kinross Gold Corp - deal consideration includes assumption by Goldcorp of a $20 million payment obligation due to Barrick Gold Corporation

* Kinross Gold Corp - expects to use proceeds from sale for its organic development projects and to further strengthen its balance sheet

* Kinross Gold - agreed to sell 25% interest in Cerro Casale project in Chile, 100% interest in Quebrada Seca exploration project

* Says deal consideration includes $40 million in cash, payable following a construction decision for Cerro Casale

