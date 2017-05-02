BRIEF-Kinross reports Q1 adjusted EPS $0.02

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Kinross Gold Corp
* Kinross Gold reports 2017 first-quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue $796.1 million versus $782.6 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* Says again on track to meet our annual guidance for production and costs.
* Expects to be its 2017 capital expenditures guidance of $900 million
* Says tasiast phase one expansion on budget and on schedule to reach full production in q2 2018
* Qtrly production of 671,956 gold equivalent ounces, compared with 687,463 au eq. oz. In q1 2016
* Qtrly all-in sustaining cost of $953 per au eq. oz. Sold, compared with $956 in q1 2016
* Feasibility study for tasiast phase 2 is on schedule to be finalized in q3, when co expects to make development decision for the project
* Will enter into a contingent water supply agreement with cerro casale joint venture
* Expects to use any water supplied under such agreement for its chilean assets to enhance future optionality Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.