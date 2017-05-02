BRIEF-Kinross reports Q1 adjusted EPS $0.02

May 2 Kinross Gold Corp

* Kinross Gold reports 2017 first-quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue $796.1 million versus $782.6 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Says again on track to meet our annual guidance for production and costs.

* Expects to be its 2017 capital expenditures guidance of $900 million

* Says tasiast phase one expansion on budget and on schedule to reach full production in q2 2018

* Qtrly production of 671,956 gold equivalent ounces, compared with 687,463 au eq. oz. In q1 2016

* Qtrly all-in sustaining cost of $953 per au eq. oz. Sold, compared with $956 in q1 2016

* Feasibility study for tasiast phase 2 is on schedule to be finalized in q3, when co expects to make development decision for the project

* Will enter into a contingent water supply agreement with cerro casale joint venture

* Will enter into a contingent water supply agreement with cerro casale joint venture

* Expects to use any water supplied under such agreement for its chilean assets to enhance future optionality