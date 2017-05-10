版本:
BRIEF-Kinsale Capital Group announces secondary offering of common stock

May 10 Kinsale Capital Group Inc

* Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. announces secondary offering of common stock

* Kinsale Capital Group -Selling stockholders named in preliminary prospectus are offering to sell 3.3 million shares of co in an underwritten offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
