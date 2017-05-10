BRIEF-Kinsale Capital Group announces secondary offering of common stock

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Kinsale Capital Group Inc
* Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. announces secondary offering of common stock
* Kinsale Capital Group -Selling stockholders named in preliminary prospectus are offering to sell 3.3 million shares of co in an underwritten offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
