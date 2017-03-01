版本:
BRIEF-Kinsale Capital reports Q4 earnings per share $0.32

March 1 Kinsale Capital Group Inc:

* Kinsale Capital Group Inc reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.32

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kinsale Capital Group Inc qtrly net written premiums $50.2 million versus $29.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
