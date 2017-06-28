BRIEF-Kirby Corp entered into amendment of existing credit agreement

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 Kirby Corp
* On June 26, entered into an amendment of its existing credit agreement with a group of commercial banks - SEC filing
* Amendment to increase borrowing limit under Kirby's previous revolving credit facility from $550 million to $850 million
* Amendment extends maturity date of facility to June 26, 2022
* Credit agreement allows for a $300 million increase in aggregate commitments of banks in form of revolving credit loans or term loans Further company coverage:
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space