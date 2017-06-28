BRIEF-Kirby Corp entered into amendment of existing credit agreement

June 28 Kirby Corp

* On June 26, entered into an amendment of its existing credit agreement with a group of commercial banks - SEC filing

* Amendment to increase borrowing limit under Kirby's previous revolving credit facility from $550 million to $850 million

* Amendment extends maturity date of facility to June 26, 2022

* Credit agreement allows for a $300 million increase in aggregate commitments of banks in form of revolving credit loans or term loans