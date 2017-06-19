BRIEF-Kirby Corp signs agreement to purchase inland tank barges and towboats

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Kirby Corp-
* Kirby Corporation signs agreement to purchase inland tank barges and towboats
* Kirby Corp - deal for $68 million.
* Kirby - asset purchase will consist of nine specialty pressure tank barges, four 30,000 barrel tank barges, and three 1320 horsepower inland towboats
* Kirby Corp - signing of an agreement to purchase certain inland marine assets from an undisclosed competitor for $68 million
* Acquisition is expected to be paid for using funds available under Kirby's revolving credit facility
* Kirby Corp- expect transaction to be $0.01 - $0.02 per share accretive to 2017 earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.