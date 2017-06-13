BRIEF-Kirby Corp to buy Stewart & Stevenson LLC for about $710 mln

June 13 Kirby Corp
* Kirby corporation enters agreement to purchase stewart &
stevenson llc
* Kirby corp - deal for approximately $710 million
* Kirby - agreement was signed on june 13 by hushang ansary,
executive chairman of stewart & stevenson, and joseph h. Pyne,
executive chairman of kirby corporation
* Kirby corp - purchase will be funded equally through
kirby's revolving credit facility and kirby common stock valued
at approximately $355 million
* Kirby corp says entered agreement to acquire substantially
all of assets and businesses of stewart & stevenson llc
* Kirby corp says expect this acquisition will be modestly
accretive to 2017 earnings per share
* Kirby corp - expect more meaningful accretion in 2018 from
deal
