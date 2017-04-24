版本:
BRIEF-Kirkland Lake announces acquisition of securities of Metanor Resources

April 24 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd

* Kirkland lake gold announces acquisition of securities of metanor resources inc.

* Kirkland lake gold ltd - deal for purchase price of $7,250,000.10

Kirkland lake gold ltd - it has acquired 10,357,143 units of metanor resources inc
