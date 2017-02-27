BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - Q4 gold sales of 111,690 ounces

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd
* Kirkland Lake Gold beats 2016 unit cost guidance; provides 2017 cost outlook
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - Q4 total operating costs of $60.0 million resulted in preliminary operating cost per ounce estimated at $535 and AISC per ounce of $875
* Kirkland Lake Gold - on track to report updated mineral reserves and resources estimates during quarter
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - aisc per ounce in 2016 is estimated at $920, below lower range of guidance of $1,000-1,050
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - Q4 gold sales of 111,690 ounces at an average realized price of $1,205 per ounce
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd sees 2017 gold production 500,000 ounces - 525,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing