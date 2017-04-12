版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 18:17 BJT

BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold produces 130,425 ounces of gold in Q1

April 12 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd

* Kirkland Lake Gold produces 130,425 ounces of gold in Q1 2017 supported by strong grade performance at Macassa and Fosterville mines

* On track to meet 2017 production guidance of 500,000 - 525,000 ounces of gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐