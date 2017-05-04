BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold reports Q1 revenue $168.5 million

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd:
* Kirkland lake gold reports strong financial results in q1 2017; improves 2017 outlook with increased production and reduced costs
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - revised 2017 outlook
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - increasing fy production to 530,000 - 570,000 ounces
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue $168.5 million
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd- Kirkland Lake Gold will suspend production at cosmo mine, effective June 30, 2017
* Kirkland Lake Gold - reducing guidance for operating cost per ounce sold to $475 - $525 and all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold to $850 - $900 for fy
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Qtrly revenue $168.5 million versus $79.9 million
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - qtrly free cash flow was $0.18 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kirkland Lake Gold-cosmo mine to be maintained in state of readiness to allow operations to recommence when exploration,development planning phase completed
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - qtrly gold produced was 130,425 oz versus 62,275 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.