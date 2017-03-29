BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.19/shr

March 29 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd
* Kirkland Lake Gold reports strong Q4 2016 and full year
financial results; initiates dividend policy
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - qtrly adjusted earnings per share
$0.19
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Kirkland Lake Gold - Q4 2016 includes one month production
from newly acquired australian operations contributing 18,657
ounces in month of december
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - produced total of 106,609 ounces
of gold in quarter, 38 percent higher than Q3 2016
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - board of directors has approved a
dividend policy recommending payment of a quarterly dividend of
C$0.01 per common share
* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd - revenue for three months ended
Dec 31,2016 $134.2 million versus revenue for two months ended
Dec 31, 2015 $27.9 million
