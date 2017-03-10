BRIEF-Kirkland's Q4 EPS $0.90

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Kirkland's Inc
* Kirkland's reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.90
* Q4 sales $203.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $203.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.65
* Sees fy 2017 sales up about 6 to 8 percent
* Kirkland's inc - comparable store sales for q4 of fiscal 2016, including e-commerce sales, decreased 4.6%
* Kirkland's inc - capital expenditures in fiscal 2017, are estimated to range between $23 million and $27 million
* Kirkland's inc - comparable store sales in range of slightly negative to slightly positive for fiscal year 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $594.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kirkland's inc - "customers responded well to our seasonal assortment during q4"
* Kirkland's inc - total sales for fiscal 2017 are expected to increase approximately 6% to 8% compared with fiscal 2016
* Kirkland's-Expects to achieve about 2% to 3% square footage growth with 25 to 30 new store openings and about 20 store closings in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing