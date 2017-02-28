BRIEF-Kite announces positive topline primary results of axicabtagene ciloleucel from first pivotal CAR-T trial

Feb 28 Kite Pharma Inc
* Kite announces positive topline primary results of
axicabtagene ciloleucel from first pivotal CAR-T trial in
patients with aggressive non-hodgkin lymphoma
* Says study met primary endpoint of objective response rate
* At a median follow-up of 8.7 months, median overall
survival not yet reached
* 41 percent of patients in response and 36 percent in
complete response at month 6
* Kite Pharma Inc - plans to submit a marketing
authorization application for axicabtagene ciloleucel with
European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2017
