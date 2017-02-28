BRIEF-Kite Pharma posts Q4 adj. loss per share $1.31

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
Feb 28 Kite Pharma Inc
* Kite reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $1.31 excluding items
* Says expects to have sufficient cash resources to fund its current operations through first half of 2018
* Q4 loss per share $1.70
* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $40 million to $50 million
* Q4 revenue $4.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $5.6 million
* Sees full year 2017 GAAP operating expenses to be between $490 million and $515 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aetna-Shareholder proposal requesting preparation of annual report on co's direct & indirect lobbying activities, expenditures was not approved at meeting
