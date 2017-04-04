版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 04:11 BJT

BRIEF-Kite Pharma presents promising preclinical data from Kite-585

April 4 Kite Pharma Inc:

* Kite Pharma - presents promising preclinical data from Kite-585, phase 1 clinical study of Kite-585 in patients with multiple Myeloma planned for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
