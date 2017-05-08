版本:
BRIEF-Kite Pharma reports Q1 non-GAAP loss per share of $1.28

May 8 Kite Pharma Inc

* Kite reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $1.28 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $1.74

* Q1 revenue $9.8 million

* Q1 revenue view $12.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect full year 2017 net cash burn to be between $325 million and $340 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
