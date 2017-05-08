BRIEF-Kite Pharma reports Q1 non-GAAP loss per share of $1.28

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Kite Pharma Inc
* Kite reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $1.28 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $1.74
* Q1 revenue $9.8 million
* Q1 revenue view $12.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continues to expect full year 2017 net cash burn to be between $325 million and $340 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.