BRIEF-Kite Realty Group Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $0.51

April 26 Kite Realty Group Trust-

* Kite Realty Group Trust reports first quarter 2017 operating results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.51

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $2.00 to $2.06

* Q1 FFO per share $0.51

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
