BRIEF-Kite Realty Group Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $0.51

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 Kite Realty Group Trust-
* Kite Realty Group Trust reports first quarter 2017 operating results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.51
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $2.00 to $2.06
* Q1 FFO per share $0.51
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement