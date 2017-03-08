BRIEF-Kitov Pharmaceuticals says signed a license agreement for KIT-302

March 8 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - has signed a
definitive license agreement for its lead product candidate,
KIT-302
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - Kuhnil will have
exclusive right and license to manufacture, distribute and sell
KIT-302 in South Korea
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - Kuhnil will be
responsible for seeking regulatory approval for KIT-302 in South
Korea
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - commercial launch in
South Korea is estimated to take place in 2019
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd- under terms of
agreement,co is entitled to receive milestone payments and
double digit royalties on net sales
