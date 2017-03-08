版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 22:17 BJT

BRIEF-Kitov Pharmaceuticals says signed a license agreement for KIT-302

March 8 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - has signed a definitive license agreement for its lead product candidate, KIT-302

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - Kuhnil will have exclusive right and license to manufacture, distribute and sell KIT-302 in South Korea

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - Kuhnil will be responsible for seeking regulatory approval for KIT-302 in South Korea

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - commercial launch in South Korea is estimated to take place in 2019

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd- under terms of agreement,co is entitled to receive milestone payments and double digit royalties on net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐