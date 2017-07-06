FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 小时前
BRIEF-KKR & Co, on June 29, KKR Capital Markets Holdings, certain units of co entered 364-day revolving credit agreement with Mizuho Bank
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 晚上8点59分 / 20 小时前

BRIEF-KKR & Co, on June 29, KKR Capital Markets Holdings, certain units of co entered 364-day revolving credit agreement with Mizuho Bank

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP:

* KKR & Co LP - on June 29, KKR Capital Markets Holdings L.p, certain units of co entered a 364-day revolving credit agreement with Mizuho Bank, Ltd

* KKR & Co LP - agreement provides for revolving borrowings of up to $750 million, expires on June 28, 2018 - sec filing

* KKR & Co LP - borrowings under agreement may only be used to facilitate settlement of debt transactions syndicated by kkr's capital markets business

* KKR & Co LP - borrowings of up to $750 million, ranks pari passu with existing $500 million credit facility provided for KKR's capital markets business Source text (bit.ly/2tNJSJ1) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below