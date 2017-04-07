版本:
2017年 4月 7日

BRIEF-KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.5 pct senior notes due 2042

April 7 KKR Financial Holdings LLC:

* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042

* KKR Financial Holdings -redemption price will equal 100% of principal amount of notes plus unpaid interest accrued thereon to, but excluding, redemption date

* KKR Financial Holdings LLC says intends to use cash on hand to fund redemption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
