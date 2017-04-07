BRIEF-KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.5 pct senior notes due 2042

BRIEF-CF Corp to acquire Fidelity & Guaranty Life at about $1.84 bln
* CF Corporation to acquire fidelity & guaranty life in transformative all-cash transaction valued at $1.835 billion
April 7 KKR Financial Holdings LLC:
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042
* KKR Financial Holdings -redemption price will equal 100% of principal amount of notes plus unpaid interest accrued thereon to, but excluding, redemption date
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC says intends to use cash on hand to fund redemption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Triumph Group reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* AM Castle & Co files to say $115 million of exchange notes offered to holders of prepetition second lien and third lien secured claims