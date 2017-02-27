版本:
BRIEF-KKR invests in China's Gambol pet group

Feb 27 Kkr & Co Lp

* KKR invests in China's Gambol pet group

* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
