2017年 5月 5日

BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust priced IPO of 10.25 mln shares at $20.5 per share

May 4 Kkr Real Estate Finance Trust Inc :

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc announces pricing of its initial public offering

* priced initial public offering of 10.25 million shares of its common stock at $20.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
