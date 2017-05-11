版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 18:52 BJT

BRIEF-KKR sells its entire 11.83 pct stake in China Rundong Auto Group - HKEx filing

May 11 China Rundong Auto Group Ltd

* KKR sold all of its 112 million shares, or 11.83 percent stake, in China Rundong Auto Group an average price of HK$3.527 a share on May 8 - HKEx disclosure

Source text in English: bit.ly/2qX7mtG

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐