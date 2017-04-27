版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-KLA-Tencor Q3 non-gaap EPS $1.62

April 27 KLA-Tencor Corp:

* KLA-Tencor reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Qtrly revenues $914 million versus $712 million

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.61

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted share $1.62

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.55, revenue view $895.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐