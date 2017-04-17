BRIEF-Klaus Kleinfeld steps down as chair and CEO of Arconic

April 17 Arconic Inc:
* Klaus Kleinfeld steps down as chair and CEO of Arconic
* Arconic Inc - Patricia F. Russo, lead director, appointed
to serve as interim chair
* Arconic Inc - David P. Hess, Arconic board member,
appointed to serve as interim CEO
* Arconic - Kleinfeld stepped down after board learned that,
without authorization by board, Kleinfeld sent letter directly
to Elliott management
* Arconic - board continues to believe that under
Kleinfeld's leadership, co successfully executed "improved
business performance"
* Arconic Inc - "board reaffirms strategy developed under
Mr. Kleinfeld's leadership"
* Arconic - CEO's decision to step down was not made in
response to proxy fight or Elliott Management's criticisms of
co's strategy
