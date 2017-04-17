BRIEF-Klaus Kleinfeld steps down as chair and CEO of Arconic

April 17 Arconic Inc:

* Klaus Kleinfeld steps down as chair and CEO of Arconic

* Arconic Inc - Patricia F. Russo, lead director, appointed to serve as interim chair

* Arconic Inc - David P. Hess, Arconic board member, appointed to serve as interim CEO

* Arconic - Kleinfeld stepped down after board learned that, without authorization by board, Kleinfeld sent letter directly to Elliott management

* Arconic - board continues to believe that under Kleinfeld's leadership, co successfully executed "improved business performance"

* Arconic Inc - "board reaffirms strategy developed under Mr. Kleinfeld's leadership"

* Arconic - CEO's decision to step down was not made in response to proxy fight or Elliott Management's criticisms of co's strategy