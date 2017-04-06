BRIEF-Klondex Mines and certain units and Investec Bank Plc entered into an amendment to facility agreement - SEC Filing

April 6 Klondex Mines Ltd

* Klondex Mines Ltd - On March 31, 2017, co, certain units and Investec Bank Plc entered into an amendment to facility agreement - SEC Filing

* Klondex Mines Ltd - Amendment amends $35.0 million secured revolving facility agreement with Investec, dated March 23, 2016 and amended on Oct. 27, 2016

* Klondex Mines Ltd - Amendment extends maturity date of revolver from March 23, 2018 to December 31, 2019, unless further extended by parties

* Klondex Mines Ltd - Amendment modifies reserves and resources required to be maintained by Klondex