版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 18日 星期六 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-Klondex Mines files for non-timely 10-K

March 17 Klondex Mines Ltd

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Klondex mines says working to finalize accounting adjustments from initial transition from international financial reporting standards to u.s. Gaap Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐