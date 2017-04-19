版本:
BRIEF-Klondex Mines reiterates full year production guidance

April 19 Klondex Mines Ltd:

* Klondex reports solid first quarter operating results with 57,633 geos mined; reiterates full year production guidance of 210,000 - 225,000 geos

* Klondex Mines - 2017 production is weighted more heavily in second half of year as True North and Hollister continue to ramp up towards full production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
