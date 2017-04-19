BRIEF-Klondex Mines reiterates full year production guidance

BRIEF-Google says 'Jamboard' available for purchase in the U.S. from May 23
* Google says jamboard, cloud-based, collaborative whiteboard, is available for purchase in united states from may 23
April 19 Klondex Mines Ltd:
* Klondex reports solid first quarter operating results with 57,633 geos mined; reiterates full year production guidance of 210,000 - 225,000 geos
* Klondex Mines - 2017 production is weighted more heavily in second half of year as True North and Hollister continue to ramp up towards full production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Google says jamboard, cloud-based, collaborative whiteboard, is available for purchase in united states from may 23
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - offered opposing views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.