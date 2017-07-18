FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 小时前
BRIEF-Klondex Mines says produced 66,629 GEOs in Q2
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
焦点：美国概述北美自由贸易协定谈判策略 防止汇率操控亦纳入其中
深度分析
焦点：美国概述北美自由贸易协定谈判策略 防止汇率操控亦纳入其中
亚洲主权投资者与私募型基金对决 抢投非公开上市资产
国际财经
亚洲主权投资者与私募型基金对决 抢投非公开上市资产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 晚上9点27分 / 1 小时前

BRIEF-Klondex Mines says produced 66,629 GEOs in Q2

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd

* Klondex reports record second quarter operating results producing 66,629 GEOs, an increase of 94 pct from the first quarter

* Klondex Mines Ltd - mined a total 53,248 gold equivalent ounces in line with company expectations in quarter for Nevada and Canadian operations.

* Klondex Mines Ltd - company will begin processing Hollister ore through Midas mill in second half of year

* Klondex Mines Ltd - remains on track to meet its annual production guidance of 210,000 to 225,000 gold equivalent ounces, up 36 pct from 2016

* Klondex Mines Ltd - at Fire Creek, company milled 49,060 ore tons in Q2 at an average milled head grade of 1.01 gold equivalent ounces per ton

* Klondex Mines - produced, sold qtrly total of 66,629 & 69,522 gold equivalent ounces, respectively, up 94 pct & 107 pct from Q1, for Nevada, Canadian operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below