BRIEF-KLX announces filing of extension for form 10-k

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Klx Inc
* KLX inc. Announces filing of extension for form 10-k
* KLX inc -expects it will report that it had a material weakness in its internal controls
* KLX inc says expects receivables associated with this single end of contract claim to be recognized as revenue during 2017
* KLX inc-expects will report quarterly adjustments to revenues, earnings, as well as adjustments to fy results as compared to march 7 news release Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm