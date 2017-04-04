BRIEF-KLX announces filing of extension for form 10-k

April 4 Klx Inc

* KLX inc. Announces filing of extension for form 10-k

* KLX inc -expects it will report that it had a material weakness in its internal controls

* KLX inc says expects receivables associated with this single end of contract claim to be recognized as revenue during 2017

* KLX inc-expects will report quarterly adjustments to revenues, earnings, as well as adjustments to fy results as compared to march 7 news release