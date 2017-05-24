版本:
BRIEF-KLX Inc Q1 eps $0.31

May 24 KLX Inc :

* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance

* Q1 revenue $411.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $410 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.00

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up about 17 percent

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.75 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
