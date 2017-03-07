BRIEF-KLX Inc Q4 shr $0.36

BRIEF-GM to cut jobs in international HQ in Singapore
* Gm to reduce staff of 180 people at international operations, based in singapore, to about 50 by end of year, according to person familiar with matter Further company coverage:
March 7 KLX Inc:
* KLX Inc reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year ended january 31, 2017; increases 2017 guidance
* Q4 revenue $382 million versus I/B/E/S view $393.7 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up about 10 percent
* Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* says fy 2017 operating earnings are expected to increase approximately 45 percent
* 2017 earnings, before income taxes, are expected to more than double
* Sees 2017 adjusted net earnings are expected to increase approximately 40 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 General Motors Co will slash headcount in its international headquarters in Singapore as part of its efforts to reduce exposure to unprofitable and unpromising markets.
VANCOUVER, May 24 Canadian miner Teck Resources does not expect a material impact on production at its Highland Valley copper unit because of unusual spring weather earlier in May, a spokesman said on Wednesday.