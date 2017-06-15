BRIEF-KMG Chemicals Inc enters into a new credit agreement

June 15 KMG Chemicals Inc:
* KMG Chemicals Inc - on June 15, 2017, co entered into a
new credit agreement
* KMG Chemicals-credit agreement provides for 7 year
syndicated senior secured term loan of $550 million, 5year
senior secured revolving credit facility of $50 million
* KMG Chemicals Inc - credit agreement and related loan
documents replace the company’s prior second amended and
restated credit agreement
* KMG Chemicals Inc - prior credit facility, and all
commitments thereunder, were terminated effective June 15, 2017
* KMG Chemicals Inc - proceeds from the term loan under the
credit agreement was used to finance the acquisition of Flowchem
Holdings LLC, related costs
* KMG Chemicals Inc - proceeds from tern loan also used to
repay in full $31 million outstanding indebtedness under prior
credit facility
Source text:(bit.ly/2sfZUb9)
