BRIEF-KMG Chemicals reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share of $0.49

June 9 KMG Chemicals Inc:
* KMG reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.49
* Q3 sales for electronic chemicals segment rose 2.3 percent
to $68.1 million
* Says "Looking ahead, our acquisition of Flowchem remains
on track to close in mid-June"
* In quarter experienced good sales growth in wood treating
chemicals business, severe weather stimulated demand for
replacement utility poles treated with penta
* Qtrly net sales $81.6 million versus $ 75.2 million
