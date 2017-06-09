BRIEF-KMG Chemicals reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share of $0.49

June 9 KMG Chemicals Inc:

* KMG reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 sales for electronic chemicals segment rose 2.3 percent to $68.1 million

* Says "Looking ahead, our acquisition of Flowchem remains on track to close in mid-June"

* In quarter ‍experienced good sales growth in wood treating chemicals business, severe weather stimulated demand for replacement utility poles treated with penta​

* Qtrly ‍net sales $81.6 million versus $ 75.2 million​