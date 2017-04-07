版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 7日 星期五 18:39 BJT

BRIEF-KMG Chemicals says files for mixed shelf offering of upto $200 mln

April 7 KMG Chemicals Inc:

* KMG Chemicals Inc says files for mixed shelf offering of upto $200 million Source text (bit.ly/2nkPGqM) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐