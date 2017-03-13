BRIEF-KMG Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

March 13 Kmg Chemicals Inc

* Kmg reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.53

* Sees fy 2017 sales about $315 million to $320 million

* Kmg chemicals inc- raising our fiscal 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance to $51-53 million, up from our prior guidance of $47-49 million

* Kmg chemicals inc- capital expenditures are forecast to be approximately $21 million for 2017

* Kmg chemicals inc says anticipate a positive impact in second half of fiscal year from recently acquired sealweld in our other chemicals segment

* Qtrly gaap net sales $79.1 million versus $70.9 million

* Q2 revenue view $73.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: